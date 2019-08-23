MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Inside Iwakuni Radio News)

Sailors from Strike Fighter Squadron 195, the Dambusters, return home from a three month deployment with Carrier Air Wing 5 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 23, 2019. VFA-195 was attached to the air craft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)