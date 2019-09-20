Tinker Talks - How do you get a job at Tinker?

Welcome to Tinker Talks. In this episode we have a conversation with Mr. Bob Amundson, the Civilian Personnel Officer with the Force Support Squadron. We discuss different types of careers available here and how to go about getting hired at Oklahoma's largest single site employer.



Do you think STEM is the best or only career field here? Listen in and find out, you might be surprised. Tune in for great information from Mr. Amundson.



