    Tinker Talks - How do you get a job at Tinker?

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. In this episode we have a conversation with Mr. Bob Amundson, the Civilian Personnel Officer with the Force Support Squadron. We discuss different types of careers available here and how to go about getting hired at Oklahoma's largest single site employer.

    Do you think STEM is the best or only career field here? Listen in and find out, you might be surprised. Tune in for great information from Mr. Amundson.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - How do you get a job at Tinker?, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker Talks - How do you get a job at Tinker?