    Americans, Japanese compete together in 32nd Annual MCAS Iwakuni Triathlon (Radio)

    Americans, Japanese compete together in 32nd Annual MCAS Iwakuni Triathlon (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.15.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents and Japanese locals competed in MCAS Iwakuni’s 32nd Annual Triathlon Sept. 15, 2019. The triathlon consisted of a one kilometer swim, followed by a 23K bike course, and an 8K run both on and off base. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw)

    bike
    finish line
    triathlon
    run
    swim
    triathlete

    Americans, Japanese compete together in 32nd Annual MCAS Iwakuni Triathlon (Radio)