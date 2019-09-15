Americans, Japanese compete together in 32nd Annual MCAS Iwakuni Triathlon (Radio)

A radio news story of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents and Japanese locals competed in MCAS Iwakuni’s 32nd Annual Triathlon Sept. 15, 2019. The triathlon consisted of a one kilometer swim, followed by a 23K bike course, and an 8K run both on and off base. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw)