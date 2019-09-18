(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 21

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, about the 30th Anniversary of Hurricane Hugo. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host 1st Lt. Tracci Dorgan.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 21, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 21