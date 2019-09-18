Palmetto Guardian Episode 21

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, about the 30th Anniversary of Hurricane Hugo. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host 1st Lt. Tracci Dorgan.