    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 20

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Allen, South Carolina National Guard Suicide Prevention Program Manager, about suicide prevention. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Capt. Cody Denson

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2019
    Date Posted: 09.17.2019 13:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60259
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107234716.mp3
    Length: 00:34:52
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 20, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    prevention
    Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Guest speaker
    SCNG
    Palmetto Guardian
    New Episode

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 20