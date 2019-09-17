Palmetto Guardian - Episode 20

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Allen, South Carolina National Guard Suicide Prevention Program Manager, about suicide prevention. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Capt. Cody Denson
|09.17.2019
|09.17.2019 13:54
|Newscasts
|60259
|1909/DOD_107234716.mp3
|00:34:52
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
