Palmetto Guardian Episode 15

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about dating and relationships. Guest speaker, Ivey Hatfield, Alcohol and Drug Control Officer for the South Carolina National Guard, talks about substance abuse. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker
|09.06.2019
|09.10.2019 16:47
|Newscasts
|59744
|1909/DOD_107204486.mp3
|00:44:39
|2019
|Podcast
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
