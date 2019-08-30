(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 14

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 14

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about our early Christmas wish list! Guest speaker, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Teddy Call, 117th Engineer Brigade XO, talks about engineers and the new Brigade that is being stood up. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 14