    CLC-36 hosts Kintai Family Day (radio)

    CLC-36 hosts Kintai Family Day (radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.30.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of U.S. Marines, Sailors and families with Combat Logistics Company (CLC) 36 comes together for the unit’s Family Day Aug 30, 2019 in Iwakuni, Japan. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2019
    Date Posted: 09.10.2019 02:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59706
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107189844.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLC-36 hosts Kintai Family Day (radio), by PFC Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    burgers
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    morale
    cookout
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    hiking
    family readiness
    Iwakuni
    family
    Sailors
    camaraderie
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    games
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    CLC-36
    hotdogs
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    CLC-36 hosts Kintai Family Day (radio)