    Raven Conversations: Episode 23 Health and Fitness

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode we talk to Capt. Ben Seims an instructor at the Master Fitness Trainer Course and lead ACFT Coordinator for the Washington Army National Guard. We talk about a variety of fitness and health related topics, and Seims gives us an update on the ACFT.

    If you have an idea for a podcast please let us know: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    TAGS

    Fitness
    Training
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    MFT
    ACFT

