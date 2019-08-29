Raven Conversations: Episode 23 Health and Fitness

In this episode we talk to Capt. Ben Seims an instructor at the Master Fitness Trainer Course and lead ACFT Coordinator for the Washington Army National Guard. We talk about a variety of fitness and health related topics, and Seims gives us an update on the ACFT.



If you have an idea for a podcast please let us know: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil