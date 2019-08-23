(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.23.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.29.2019 00:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59550
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107162337.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: STAFFORD, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Radio), by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    CVW 5
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    VFA 195
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Pilots
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Homecomings
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Radio)