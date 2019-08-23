Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2019 00:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59550
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107162337.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|STAFFORD, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes VFA-195 Sailors home from deployment (Radio), by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT