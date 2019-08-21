(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    38th CMC visits MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)

    38th CMC visits MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “38th CMC visits MCAS Iwakuni (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 08.25.2019 17:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59535
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107158383.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: WOODBINE, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th CMC visits MCAS Iwakuni (Radio), by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    speeches
    General
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Town Hall
    HD
    Pacific
    Commandant
    CMC
    Berger
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    38
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Sakura Theatre

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    38th CMC visits MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)