The Palmetto Guardian Episode 13

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about deployments. Guest speaker, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cindi King, former Public Affairs Director for the South Carolina National Guard and U.S. Army Lt. Col Ret. David King, former State Partnership Program Director for the South Carolina National Guard, talk about their experience being a dual military couple and advise on family and relationships during deployments. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.