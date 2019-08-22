(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 13

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 13

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about deployments. Guest speaker, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cindi King, former Public Affairs Director for the South Carolina National Guard and U.S. Army Lt. Col Ret. David King, former State Partnership Program Director for the South Carolina National Guard, talk about their experience being a dual military couple and advise on family and relationships during deployments. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2019
    Date Posted: 08.23.2019 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59517
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107153877.mp3
    Length: 00:46:41
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Palmetto Guardian Episode 13, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    Family
    Army National Guard
    Deployment
    SCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 13