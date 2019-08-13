The Palmetto Guardian Episode 12

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about cultural backgrounds. Guest speaker, U.S. Army Brig. Gen Jeff Jones, the deputy adjutant general for South Carolina, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonilynn Reyes, Director of Personnel for the South Carolina Air National Guard talk about the upcoming Unity Day. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.