    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 12

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about cultural backgrounds. Guest speaker, U.S. Army Brig. Gen Jeff Jones, the deputy adjutant general for South Carolina, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonilynn Reyes, Director of Personnel for the South Carolina Air National Guard talk about the upcoming Unity Day. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2019
    Date Posted: 08.23.2019 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59515
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107153869.mp3
    Length: 00:46:56
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Palmetto Guardian Episode 12, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    Army National Guard
    DAG
    SCNG

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 12