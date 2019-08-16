(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 22 the 194th Wing

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations Sara Morris and Joe Siemandel sit down with Lt. Col. Jason Kramer, 194th Wing director of plans integration and execution, to talk about the unique and diverse structure of the 194th Wing. They also talk about the Wing’s vision, mission and the current priorities of: never failing and Airman, building and sustaining readiness, and developing the future.

    If you would like to co-host or have a topic you would like to see covered on an episode of Raven Conversations please email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2019
    Date Posted: 08.20.2019 12:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59467
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107140564.mp3
    Length: 00:27:00
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 22 the 194th Wing, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    US Air Guard
    194th Wing
    Washington Air Guard

