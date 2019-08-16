Raven Conversations: Episode 22 the 194th Wing

In this episode of Raven Conversations Sara Morris and Joe Siemandel sit down with Lt. Col. Jason Kramer, 194th Wing director of plans integration and execution, to talk about the unique and diverse structure of the 194th Wing. They also talk about the Wing’s vision, mission and the current priorities of: never failing and Airman, building and sustaining readiness, and developing the future.



If you would like to co-host or have a topic you would like to see covered on an episode of Raven Conversations please email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil