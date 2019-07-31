(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Silverware Thief

    Silverware Thief

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.31.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production on how the silverware must stay in the chow halls on base. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps recording by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 08.14.2019 21:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59418
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107122986.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: SOUTH BEND, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silverware Thief, by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Marines
    Chow halls
    Power 1575
    Silverware

