    20190711 PM Powerplay (Live Radio Show)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.11.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show during Power 1575 the Eagle’s PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 2- 6 p.m. July 11, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps recording by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20190711 PM Powerplay (Live Radio Show), by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio Show
    AFN Iwakuni
    PM Powerplay

