20190711 PM Powerplay (Live Radio Show)

Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show during Power 1575 the Eagle’s PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 2- 6 p.m. July 11, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps recording by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)