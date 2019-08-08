(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 11

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about work place frustrations and guest speaker, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Laymon, State Anti Terrorism Officer for the South Carolina National Guard, talks about Anti Terrorism Awareness Month. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 11, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

