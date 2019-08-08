Palmetto Guardian - Episode 11

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about work place frustrations and guest speaker, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Laymon, State Anti Terrorism Officer for the South Carolina National Guard, talks about Anti Terrorism Awareness Month. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
08.08.2019
|08.08.2019 08:55
|Newscasts
|59324
|1908/DOD_107098292.mp3
00:46:16
|2019
|Blues
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
