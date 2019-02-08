(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Capt Hans Zeiger

    Raven Conversations: Capt Hans Zeiger

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Steven Friedrich and I sit down with Capt Hans Zeiger, a Public Affairs Officer with the 194th Wing and a Washington state senator from district 25. We talk to Hans about his experience as a guardsman, member of the state legislature and author.

    If you have an idea for the podcast or are interested in guest hosting please email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

