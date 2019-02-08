In this episode Steven Friedrich and I sit down with Capt Hans Zeiger, a Public Affairs Officer with the 194th Wing and a Washington state senator from district 25. We talk to Hans about his experience as a guardsman, member of the state legislature and author.
If you have an idea for the podcast or are interested in guest hosting please email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2019 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59123
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107081405.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|PUYALLUP, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Raven Conversations: Capt Hans Zeiger, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS
