Tinker Talks - Tinker's other warriors, the Military Working Dogs

This episode highlights some of the hardest working members of the security forces team - The Military Working Dog. Join us on location as we sit down with SSgt. Desi Padilla of the 72 Security Forces Squadron to talk about his role as a handler and the training and relationship he has with his MWD.



