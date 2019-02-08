(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - Tinker's other warriors, the Military Working Dogs

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This episode highlights some of the hardest working members of the security forces team - The Military Working Dog. Join us on location as we sit down with SSgt. Desi Padilla of the 72 Security Forces Squadron to talk about his role as a handler and the training and relationship he has with his MWD.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Tinker's other warriors, the Military Working Dogs, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS

