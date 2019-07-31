Palmetto Guardian - Episode 10

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we conduct a town hall with guest speaker, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina as well as U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Russ Vickery, South Carolina National Guard state command sergeant major. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office