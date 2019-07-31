(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 10

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 10

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we conduct a town hall with guest speaker, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina as well as U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Russ Vickery, South Carolina National Guard state command sergeant major. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 07.31.2019 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59090
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107073293.mp3
    Length: 01:28:40
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 10, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Town Hall
    Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Question
    Answer
    SCNG
    QandA
    State Command Sgt Maj
    Palmetto Guardian
    Palmetto Guardian Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT