Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni Marine and Family Programs hosts puppet show(Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2019 02:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59078
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107065835.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marine and Family Programs hosts puppet show (Radio), by LCpl JOSHUA DAVIS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT