Whats the Deid - Airman and Family Readiness Center with Ms. Pamela Flemions - 012

This week on "Whats the Deid", Ms. Pamela Flemions, a Community Readiness Consultant from Al Udeid Air Base's Expeditionary Airman and Family Readiness Center sits down to discuss all the programs they have available.



We discuss programs like personal financial readiness, transition assistance program, the employment assistance program, personal family life program, briefer and leadership training, volunteer opportunities, volunteer language classes, and more.



If you want to learn more about the Airman and Family Readiness Center check out "The Daily" email ,call 437-6267, or just walk into their bldg located on the Coalition Compound side next to Finance.