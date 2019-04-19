On the sixth episode of What's The Deid we discuss leadership principals with on of Al Udied's commanding officers.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2019 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58917
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107021682.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Album
|What's the Deid
|Track #
|6
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Whats The Deid - Leadership - Col. Novy - Episode 006, by TSgt Robert Waggoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
