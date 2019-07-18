On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about social media as well as why we joined the military. Guest speaker SFC Joseph Glover will be talking about the new re-enlistment incentives. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2019 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58974
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107030280.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:20
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 08, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT