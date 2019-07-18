(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 08

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about social media as well as why we joined the military. Guest speaker SFC Joseph Glover will be talking about the new re-enlistment incentives. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2019
    Date Posted: 07.19.2019 08:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 08, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

