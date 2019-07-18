(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 20 Sitting down with RRB

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with a new recruit, a recruiter and the Recruiting and Retention battalion commander to discuss why you should join the Washington National Guard and what challenges are out there. If you want more information on how to join the Washington National Guard please visit: mil.wa.gov/national-guard find them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguardrecruiting/ or visit a recruiter near you.

    If you have an idea you'd like to hear on the podcast please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 07.18.2019
    Date Posted: 07.18.2019 15:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:51
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Retention
    Army Recruiting
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Recruiting
    Washington National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention
    Washington Army National Guard

