In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with a new recruit, a recruiter and the Recruiting and Retention battalion commander to discuss why you should join the Washington National Guard and what challenges are out there. If you want more information on how to join the Washington National Guard please visit: mil.wa.gov/national-guard find them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguardrecruiting/ or visit a recruiter near you.
If you have an idea you'd like to hear on the podcast please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2019 15:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58967
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107027741.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:51
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 20 Sitting down with RRB, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT