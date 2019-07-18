Raven Conversations: Episode 20 Sitting down with RRB

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with a new recruit, a recruiter and the Recruiting and Retention battalion commander to discuss why you should join the Washington National Guard and what challenges are out there. If you want more information on how to join the Washington National Guard please visit: mil.wa.gov/national-guard find them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguardrecruiting/ or visit a recruiter near you.



If you have an idea you'd like to hear on the podcast please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil