In this episode of What's The Deid we discuss the ways to cut down on our over-consumption of electricity and water.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2019 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58920
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107021685.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Album
|What's the Deid
|Track #
|9
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Conserving Energy - 2nd Lt. Alban - Episode 009, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT