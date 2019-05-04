Whats the Deid - Mental Health - Staff Sgt. Asmare-Northcutt - Episode 004

On the 4th episode of What's the Deid we explore all the service offered, who is supported, and common deployment issues seen by the Mental Health clinic offers at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2019 07:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58913
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107021531.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Album
|What's the Deid
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
