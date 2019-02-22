On the debut episode of What's The Deid we find out what's the deal with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and Al Udeid Air Base, what current and future AUAB service members should know, and how we're leaving it better than we found it, all straight from the 379th commander himself, Brig. Gen. Jason Armagost.
This work, 379AEW/CC Interview - Brig. Gen. Armagost - Episode 001, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
