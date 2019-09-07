Date Taken: 07.09.2019 Date Posted: 07.15.2019 20:06 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58866 Filename: 1907/DOD_107012700.mp3 Length: 00:01:32 Year 2019 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kid Ink performs for MCAS Iwakuni service members (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.