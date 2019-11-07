Palmetto Guardian - Episode 07

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about a U.S. Army first as well as why pets and ice cream are important this month! Guest speaker Elisa Edwards will be talking about the Service Member Family Care Program. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
