    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 07

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about a U.S. Army first as well as why pets and ice cream are important this month! Guest speaker Elisa Edwards will be talking about the Service Member Family Care Program. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 07, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

