    MCCS Iwakuni hosts Fourth of July Block Party (Radio)

    MCCS Iwakuni hosts Fourth of July Block Party (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.04.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Campbell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of "MCCS Iwakuni hosts Fourth of July Block Party (Package/Pkg)".

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2019
    Date Posted: 07.10.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58798
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106996591.mp3
    Length: 00:00:55
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Iwakuni hosts Fourth of July Block Party (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    food
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    America
    Pacific
    Patriotism
    United States Marine Corps
    stars
    stripes
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    music
    high definition
    celebration
    games
    flag
    MARFORPAC
    block party
    Independence Day
    United States Navy
    Fourth of July
    July 4th
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    family fun
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    bouncy houses

