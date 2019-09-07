(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Supply chain's critical role to the Air Force mission

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. In this episode we sit down with the 448 Supply Chain Management Wing commander, Mr. Dennis D'Angelo, to discuss the supply chain's mission and how innovation initiatives and Art of the Possible successes are posturing them for the future.

    Whether you know a lot, a little or nothing at all about the supply chain's mission, this episode delivers something for everyone.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply chain's critical role to the Air Force mission, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Supply Chain
    Air Force Sustainment Center

