Date Taken: 06.25.2019 Date Posted: 07.08.2019 23:50 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58769 Filename: 1907/DOD_106992689.mp3 Length: 00:01:15 Year 2019 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Waki City council members visit MCAS Iwakuni (Radio), by PO3 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.