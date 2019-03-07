(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 06

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. David Erskine

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we have several shout outs as well as talking about some historical events. Guest speaker Darryl Hammond will be talking about the Health and Wellness Program. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2019
    Date Posted: 07.03.2019 17:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58681
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106984036.mp3
    Length: 00:44:41
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 06, by SPC Chelsea Baker and SGT David Erskine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    National Guard
    SC Army National Guard
    Independence Day
    health and wellness
    4th of July
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    SCNG
    ACFT
    Palmetto Guardian

