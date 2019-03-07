On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we have several shout outs as well as talking about some historical events. Guest speaker Darryl Hammond will be talking about the Health and Wellness Program. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Spc. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2019 17:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58681
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106984036.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:41
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 06, by SPC Chelsea Baker and SGT David Erskine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT