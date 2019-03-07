On The Horizon - Episode 10

At the end of June, Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy, recorded the 10th episode of the podcast “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theater.”



During this episode, Foggo discusses his thoughts on Memorial Day, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and the Navy’s support to the NATO alliance through exercises Formidable Shield and Baltic Operations (BALTOPS).