    On The Horizon - Episode 10

    On The Horizon - Episode 10

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nelson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    At the end of June, Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy, recorded the 10th episode of the podcast “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theater.”

    During this episode, Foggo discusses his thoughts on Memorial Day, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and the Navy’s support to the NATO alliance through exercises Formidable Shield and Baltic Operations (BALTOPS).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2019
    Date Posted: 07.03.2019 07:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:25
    Artist ADM FOGGO
    Album LT DIXON
    Year 2019
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On The Horizon - Episode 10, by PO2 Jonathan Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNE-CNA
    Adm. James G. Foggo III
    On the Horizon

    • LEAVE A COMMENT