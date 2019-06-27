(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 05

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 05

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we will be talking about the Chemical Corps Birthday, the Fourth of July as well as a historical figure from South Carolina. The Palmetto Guardian podcast is hosted by Spc. Chelsea Baker and Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2019
    Date Posted: 06.27.2019 10:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58575
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106958886.mp3
    Length: 00:35:48
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 05, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Celebration
    National Guard
    Fourth of July
    SCNG
    Chemical Corps
    Historical Figure
    Palmetto Guardian
    The Palmetto Guardian
    Chemical Coprs Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT