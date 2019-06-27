On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we will be talking about the Chemical Corps Birthday, the Fourth of July as well as a historical figure from South Carolina. The Palmetto Guardian podcast is hosted by Spc. Chelsea Baker and Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2019 10:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58575
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106958886.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:48
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 05, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT