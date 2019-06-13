Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni residents cast a line with Culture Adaptation’s Yamame Fishing Experience (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2019 20:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58553
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106947248.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|radio
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni residents cast a line with Culture Adaptation’s Yamame Fishing Experience (Radio), by LCpl JOSHUA DAVIS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT