    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 04

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we will be talking about the Signal Corps and Army Band with guest U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Church, South Carolina National Guard, 246th Army Band. The Palmetto Guardian podcast is hosted by Spc. Chelsea Baker and Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 04, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    NGB
    podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Signal Corps
    National Guard
    Band
    SCNG
    Natinal Guard Bureau
    Palmetto Guardian
    Army Band: 246th Army Band

