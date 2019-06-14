(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: MOS Highlight Special Forces

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations Joe Siemandel sits down with SGM Tyr Symank to talk about what makes Special Forces special and how there training translates to real world missions. If you are interested in Special Forces with the Washington National Guard please message us and we will get you in touch with a National Guard recruiter.

    As always if you have something you'd like to talk about on the podcast or a suggestion on a new topic please message Sara: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    This work, Raven Conversations: MOS Highlight Special Forces, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

