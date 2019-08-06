(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Youth Sports holds a friendly baseball tournament (Radio)

    Youth Sports holds a friendly baseball tournament (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.08.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Campbell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of "Youth Sports holds a friendly baseball tournament (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2019
    Date Posted: 06.18.2019 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58451
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106919636.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: FLORENCE, MS, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth Sports holds a friendly baseball tournament (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Sports
    Relationships
    Helping
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Allies
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    Games
    Bonding
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Friendships
    Youth Sports
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Ice Breakers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT