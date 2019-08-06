Iwakuni radio news story of "Youth Sports holds a friendly baseball tournament (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2019 21:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58451
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106919636.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|FLORENCE, MS, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Youth Sports holds a friendly baseball tournament (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT