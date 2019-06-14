(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 03

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Episode 3 - Palmetto Guardian:
    U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss Father's Day and other various topics. Guest speaker, Lisa Mustard, with the South Carolina National Guard Behavioral Health Department, discussed what their department offers and how Soldiers, Airmen and their families can use these resources.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2019
    Date Posted: 06.14.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:01:50
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 03, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Friends
    Podcast
    Behavioral Health
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Family
    Soldiers
    Father's Day
    SCNG
    Palmetto Guardian

