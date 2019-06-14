Palmetto Guardian - Episode 03

Episode 3 - Palmetto Guardian:
U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss Father's Day and other various topics. Guest speaker, Lisa Mustard, with the South Carolina National Guard Behavioral Health Department, discussed what their department offers and how Soldiers, Airmen and their families can use these resources.
