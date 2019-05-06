Palmetto Guardian - Episode 02

U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss fitness, DDay, safety, and PTSD. Guest speaker, CW3 Carl Brown, South Carolina State Safety Manager, and Ssg. Terry Addis, South Carolina State Safety Specialist, discussed about their upcoming safety fair and resources available for South Carolina National Guard members, their families, and citizens of South Carolina. Guest speaker, John Freeman, Weapons Curator for the South Carolina Military Museum, discussed about the upcoming 75th Anniversary of DDay event that will be held Saturday June 8th at the SC Military Museum.