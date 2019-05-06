(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 02

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 02

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Episode 02 – Palmetto Guardian

    U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss fitness, DDay, safety, and PTSD. Guest speaker, CW3 Carl Brown, South Carolina State Safety Manager, and Ssg. Terry Addis, South Carolina State Safety Specialist, discussed about their upcoming safety fair and resources available for South Carolina National Guard members, their families, and citizens of South Carolina. Guest speaker, John Freeman, Weapons Curator for the South Carolina Military Museum, discussed about the upcoming 75th Anniversary of DDay event that will be held Saturday June 8th at the SC Military Museum.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2019
    Date Posted: 06.06.2019 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58210
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106852502.mp3
    Length: 00:38:02
    Year 2019
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 02, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Fitness
    PTSD
    DDay
    75th Anniversary
    SCNG
    South Carolina Military Museum
    SC Military Museum

