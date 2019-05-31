South Carolina National Guard Palmetto Guardian Episode 001

Episode 1 - Palmetto Guardian:

U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss annual training, summer safety and pets. Guest speaker, Derrec Becker, South Carolina Emergency Management Division public information officer, discussed hurricane preparedness and resources available for South Carolina National Guard members, their families, and citizens of South Carolina.