    South Carolina National Guard Palmetto Guardian Episode 001

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Episode 1 - Palmetto Guardian:
    U.S. Army Spc. Chelsea Baker and U.S. Army Spc. David Erskine discuss annual training, summer safety and pets. Guest speaker, Derrec Becker, South Carolina Emergency Management Division public information officer, discussed hurricane preparedness and resources available for South Carolina National Guard members, their families, and citizens of South Carolina.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2019
    Date Posted: 06.05.2019 13:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:33:15
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Palmetto Guardian Episode 001, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Annual Training
    Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Hurricane Preparedness
    SCNG
    Palmetto Guardian

