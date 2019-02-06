Tinker Talks - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and crew chief

Welcome to Tinker Talks. We were fortunate enough to catch up with F-16 Viper Demo Tream Commander, Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz and Crew Chief, NCOIC, Tech Sgt. Ryan Hutchinson during the 2019 Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show at Tinker Air Force Base. The team discuss flying, maneuvers, training, recruiting and more. Tune in for a great conversation with the new commander and his crew chief.

