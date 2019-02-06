(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and crew chief

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. We were fortunate enough to catch up with F-16 Viper Demo Tream Commander, Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz and Crew Chief, NCOIC, Tech Sgt. Ryan Hutchinson during the 2019 Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show at Tinker Air Force Base. The team discuss flying, maneuvers, training, recruiting and more. Tune in for a great conversation with the new commander and his crew chief.
    Don't forget to download, subscribe and leave us a rating. Feel free to send us comments or suggestions at 72ABW.PA.PubAffairs@us.af.mil and don't forget to follow us on social media: Facebook and Instagram @TinkerAirForceBase, and Twitter @Team_Tinker.
    Follow the F-16 Viper Demo Team on their social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ViperDemoTeam.

    This work, Tinker Talks - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and crew chief, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Flying
    U.S. Air Force
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    Tinkerairshow

