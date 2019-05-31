(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 17 Band Doctors and the Dole Foundation

    Raven Conversations: Episode 17 Band Doctors and the Dole Foundation

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    This week Raven Conversations talks to three members of the 133rd Army Band on earning their PhD in Musical Studies. Chief Warrant Officer Three Scott Pierson, the band master, recently defended his dissertation, earning his doctorate of musical arts in wind studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sgt. 1st Class Steve Friel, an instructor of music at Eastern Washington University recently completed his doctorate of musical arts in saxophone performance from the University of North Texas. Staff Sgt. Joey Castilleja, the superintendent of the Mabton School District, finished his PhD in philosophy in education, specializing in training and performance improvement.

    Following this conversation Sara talks with Connie Ozmer, a recent Elizabeth Dole Foundation Fellowship recipient about what the fellowship means and how she is working with military care givers. To learn more about the foundation go to: www.hiddenheroes.org

    If you have an idea for the podcast or would like to guest host please contact Sara at: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

