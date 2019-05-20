(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JROTC Memorial Day Ceremony (Radio)

    JROTC Memorial Day Ceremony (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.20.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “JROTC Memorial Day Ceremony (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2019
    Date Posted: 05.30.2019 02:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58046
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106815218.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC Memorial Day Ceremony (Radio), by PO3 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    high school
    families
    service members
    JROTC
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    wall
    memorial day
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    remembering
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Matthew C. Perry High school
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT