(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Morning Powerhouse Radio DJ Show with Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez

    Morning Powerhouse Radio DJ Show with Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez

    JAPAN

    04.24.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey at American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show on the Morning Powerhouse on Power 1575 the Eagle at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 0900-1000 on April 24, 2019. The audio product contains telescoped elements to include the DJ’s voice and products unique to the radio entertainment program, an AFN Pacific Category 1 product, for that hour. (U.S. Marine Corps recording by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2019
    Date Posted: 05.08.2019 21:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57558
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106722358.mp3
    Length: 00:08:35
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Powerhouse Radio DJ Show with Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio Show
    Live Show
    Morning Powerhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT