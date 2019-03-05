(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 15, Exercise, Exercise, Exercise

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    This podcast is set up a little different than normal, where Jason and I bring you interviews from two different training events. First up Jason travels to Malaysia and speaks with Ret. Marine Col. John Reilly. Next up Sara takes you to Boise for Idaho Response 2019. These exercises provide a glimpse in the types of training opportunities afforded to Washington Guardsmen.

    Below are some articles released from those exercises if you'd like more information. Also, if you have any ideas for future episodes or something you'd like us to cover please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/313627/malaysian-armed-forces-host-exercise-bersama-warrior

    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/314476/washingtons-homeland-response-force-participates-joint-exercise-idaho

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2019
    Date Posted: 05.03.2019 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:40
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    TAGS

    Malaysia
    State Partnership Program
    Washington National Guard
    Homeland Response Force
    Bersama Warrior
    Raven Conversations
    Idaho Response

