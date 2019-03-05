Raven Conversations: Episode 15, Exercise, Exercise, Exercise

This podcast is set up a little different than normal, where Jason and I bring you interviews from two different training events. First up Jason travels to Malaysia and speaks with Ret. Marine Col. John Reilly. Next up Sara takes you to Boise for Idaho Response 2019. These exercises provide a glimpse in the types of training opportunities afforded to Washington Guardsmen.



Below are some articles released from those exercises if you'd like more information. Also, if you have any ideas for future episodes or something you'd like us to cover please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/313627/malaysian-armed-forces-host-exercise-bersama-warrior



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/314476/washingtons-homeland-response-force-participates-joint-exercise-idaho