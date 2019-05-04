(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.05.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    In this episode of "On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters," Admiral Foggo discusses his recent trip to Africa, exercises Cutlass Express, Obangame Express, and Phoenix Express. And what he sees as Africa's biggest threat to their maritime security. In addition, he goes into what the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard is doing in Africa in support of U.S. and NATO African partners. And lastly, Admiral Foggo talks about two experieces that he will never forget.

    On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theathers

