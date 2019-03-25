(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters

    On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.25.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    In this episode of the podcast, "On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters," Admiral Foggo discusses his time at the Munich Security Conference and his thoughts on the security environment in Europe and Africa.

    On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters

